Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.