Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.55.
About Bangkok Bank Public
