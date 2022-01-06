Sandy Spring Bank Buys 685 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $63.35 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71.

