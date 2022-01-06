Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 500 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $314,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter worth $365,000.

Shares of LGI opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

