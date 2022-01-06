Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.10

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $140.10 and last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average of $125.82.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $439,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $173,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 423,478 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

