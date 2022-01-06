Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,814 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.33% of MasTec worth $21,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 652.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MasTec by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 684.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 524,090 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in MasTec by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MasTec by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,795 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $94.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.96. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

