Sandy Spring Bank Sells 200 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

J opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.66. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

