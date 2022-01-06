Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,336,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $20,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.47 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.