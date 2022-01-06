megaBONK (MBONK) Hits Market Cap of $132,266.69

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. megaBONK has a market cap of $132,266.69 and approximately $9,261.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00059431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About megaBONK

megaBONK (MBONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MBONKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.