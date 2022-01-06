OptionRoom (ROOM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $43,594.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $927,232.47 and approximately $43,594.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00062630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.44 or 0.07893706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00076244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.99 or 0.99632759 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007974 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

