Origin Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.13 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $277.64 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00062630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.44 or 0.07893706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00076244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.99 or 0.99632759 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 278,577,258 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

