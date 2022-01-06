First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 55,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 372,340 shares.The stock last traded at $213.83 and had previously closed at $212.22.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 9.6% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 85.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

