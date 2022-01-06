Morpheus Labs Market Cap Tops $14.60 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $14.60 million and approximately $399,322.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00059431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MITXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.