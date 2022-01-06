Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,957 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $22,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $122.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

