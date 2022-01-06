iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,296 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.65% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $23,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $93.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.63.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.