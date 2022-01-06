Truist Financial Corp Sells 524,378 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,378 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 142,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

