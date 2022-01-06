Truist Financial Corp Buys 10,506 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $25,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in MetLife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in MetLife by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

