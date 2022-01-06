Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,857 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $26,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 over the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $70.91 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

