Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 83.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 116.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 55.2% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.36 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

