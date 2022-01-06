Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,213 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $54,792,000 after buying an additional 88,791 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

