Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 189.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

IT stock opened at $303.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.27. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.55. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

