Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 2,263 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,382 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.28.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -879.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

