SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Receives C$33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRU.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:SRU.UN opened at C$31.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.63. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$23.10 and a 52 week high of C$32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

