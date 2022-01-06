Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.0% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.47.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $78.32 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -320.00%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.