Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 2,175.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,175.83 ($29.32).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.28) to GBX 1,980 ($26.68) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,832 ($24.69) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,851.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,929.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,267 ($30.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

