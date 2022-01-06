Financial Comparison: BAB (BABB) and Its Rivals

BAB (OTCMKTS: BABB) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BAB to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% BAB Competitors 4.71% -36.55% 1.56%

BAB has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB’s rivals have a beta of -8.59, meaning that their average stock price is 959% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 56.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAB and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million -$70,000.00 13.55 BAB Competitors $1.53 billion $105.17 million 13.42

BAB’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BAB and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB Competitors 848 4523 5273 191 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 22.98%. Given BAB’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BAB has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

BAB beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

