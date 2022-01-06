eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in eBay were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,573 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,449 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 177,271 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $159,407.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $6,197,481. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

