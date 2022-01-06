Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,268,000 after buying an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total transaction of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,994 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.31 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.26 and a 200-day moving average of $204.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.44.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

