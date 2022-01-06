Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

FAST stock opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.26%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

