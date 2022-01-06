Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,905,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $311.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.07. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.47, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.78.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

