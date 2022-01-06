Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 181,185 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 581,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,057,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 99.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $72.84 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

