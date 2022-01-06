PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,799,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,660,000 after purchasing an additional 904,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,802,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,149,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,820,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,577,000 after purchasing an additional 84,060 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

