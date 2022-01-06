Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $93.42.

