PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,828,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Simon Property Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,301,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,672,000 after purchasing an additional 462,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $161.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.97%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

