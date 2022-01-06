PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,190 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.