Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $13.45 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Sprout Social worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $2,296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,613 shares of company stock worth $20,730,056 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

SPT stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.05. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

