Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.20

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 15625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COMP shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $1,177,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $89,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,900.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

