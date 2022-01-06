Tapmydata Tops 24 Hour Volume of $110.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $110.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.34 or 0.00286502 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00009483 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003290 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,243,872 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

