Kadena (KDA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.39 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Kadena has a market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $81.39 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $10.52 or 0.00024246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00062761 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00074011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.23 or 0.07892086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00076574 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,300.17 or 0.99768216 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,509,843 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

