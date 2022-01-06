Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.70

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $60.59, with a volume of 647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $811.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.25.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

