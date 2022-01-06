Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.26

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 16253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Bloom Burton started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

The stock has a market cap of $774.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 104,335 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

