Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.89. 14,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 807,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Agora alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of API. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.