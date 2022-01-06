Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Post $0.57 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,818 shares of company stock worth $530,003. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $29.16. 722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,566. The stock has a market cap of $427.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.06. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

