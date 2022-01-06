Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Short Interest Update

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the November 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RIGMF traded up 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.04. 16,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.05. Ridgestone Mining has a one year low of 0.03 and a one year high of 0.18.

About Ridgestone Mining

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

