Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Up 26.1% in December

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 182,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 58.9 days.

Shares of RUSMF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,339. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.79.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.97.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

