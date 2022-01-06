-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Celcuity posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on CELC. Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELC. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 405.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELC traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $12.60. 780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,618. The company has a current ratio of 32.30, a quick ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $187.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.48.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

