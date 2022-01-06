Reviewing Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 53.81% 17.50% 1.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Hingham Institution for Savings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 4.05 $12.11 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $115.55 million 7.65 $50.77 million $30.87 13.44

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Third Coast Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

