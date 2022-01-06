Splintershards Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.63 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $65.57 million and $2.63 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005584 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010325 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 51.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 10,391.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 348,834,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

