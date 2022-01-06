Signature Chain (SIGN) One Day Volume Tops $292.00

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Signature Chain has a market cap of $1.27 million and $292.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

SIGN is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

