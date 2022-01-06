ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bankshares

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARX. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.37.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,790. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.58.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

