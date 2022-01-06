Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) received a $45.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FCX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

FCX traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 649,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,455,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

